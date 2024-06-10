Jobs for the autistic grow beyond tech

More companies are tapping a reservoir of talent the tech industry has used to develop better artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and other products: the autistic.

Microsoft, SAP, Salesforce and other tech giants have long had programs to recruit and retain employees whose brains process information in ways that aren’t typical. Now banks, retailers and others are recognizing the special skills of those with autism and other types of neurodivergence.

The disproportionate number of people with unique minds in tech has been known for years. Elon Musk has publicly said he has Asperger’s syndrome. Sam Bankman-Fried has requested access to his ADHD medicine in prison.

Alex Karp, chief executive of AI software company Palantir Technologies, called himself a “hyper, inexplicably dyslexic outsider" at an event last month. “Tech is maximally tolerant of any personality if you’re delivering," he said.

As the focus on people’s mental health has increased since Covid-19, more companies are discovering that atypical ways of thinking can be a qualification rather than a disability.

Specialists say some autistic workers have the ability to work long hours on repetitive tasks such as labeling photos and videos for computer-vision systems to train AI. Others have a knack for pattern recognition that makes them good at identifying gaps in cybersecurity or spotting tiny errors in realms of code. They can also be creative and hyperfocused.

Jonathan Moore, 26, studied computer science in college but struggled to land a job for years. He says he is strong at programming but couldn’t do the usual part-time jobs or internships during school because of the stress of interacting with too many people.

He eventually landed a job as a software engineer at Deutsche Bank because it allowed him to do his interview online and offered the flexibility to work from home.

“It’s just a lot less pressure" not having to deal with people face to face, he said.

Moore says his ability to think outside the box counterbalances his lack of comfort doing things like presenting in front of people.

Greater focus

Ernst & Young’s neurodivergent workforce has grown more than 10-fold from four years ago, with most of hiring taking place in the past two years. This is, in part, because some are great at doing things like labeling for generative artificial intelligence, said Hiren Shukla, who leads the company’s neurodiversity efforts.

“GenAI has put an even greater focus on neurodivergent employees," he said.

The accounting firm’s neurodivergent employees have built systems that can write contracts or scan reams of company documents like emails and memos to identify tax deductions.

Many neurodivergent workers still struggle to find work. Research before the pandemic suggested that about 50% of autistic adults in the U.S. were unemployed.

That is slowly changing, said Marcia Scheiner, president of Integrate Autism Employment Advisors, a New York-based nonprofit that helps place autistic workers.

“You would have companies who’d say, ‘I know nothing about this,’" a few years ago, she said. “That stigma or the fear factor is largely gone."

The group’s early placements were with tech companies, she said, but increasingly other sectors including consumer goods, media and financial services are finding ways to recruit the neurodivergent.

Rachel Lowenstein used to beat herself up for being unable to think on her feet during group meetings, eroding her confidence at work. Around the time she was diagnosed with autism in 2020, her company—advertising agency Mindshare—made supporting people like herself a part of her job.

Last year, she worked on neurodivergence campaigns for Google, Getty Images and others. Lowenstein helped Google curate its first neuroinclusive event, which featured sensory rooms, weighted blankets and fidget toys for participants. For stock-images distributor Getty, she created a photo library with portraits of autistic social-media influencers so the demographic could be better represented.

Lowenstein has learned to change how she interacts with people at work—by getting early downloads of what will be presented at meetings, for example—and now offers career tips to autistic workers on social media.

New Tools

More companies are becoming open to making accommodations and navigating the challenges that come with hiring neurodivergent employees. Those hurdles include training managers to be more communicative and creating more ways to do job interviews and meetings online.

Companies are using new tools to support neurodivergent employees. Startup Inclusively has built a chatbot for people who might not feel comfortable reaching out to human resources for help. It can tell employees about under-the-radar benefits from their employer, such as subscriptions to meditation apps to help with anxiety, noise-canceling headphones and transcription services for hard-to-follow meetings, co-founder Charlotte Dales said.

Some companies are redesigning their floor plans to account for their neurodivergent workforce.

Last year, Salesforce redesigned its Chicago office to include mindfulness rooms, focus pods and libraries with seats that let employees customize details down to the lighting. SAP built a sensory relaxation room at its Prague office last year where employees can lounge around on bean bags armed with eye masks. Earlier this year, it built a tranquility lounge at its sales conference in Las Vegas.

The company recently told all managers to be clear and direct while giving feedback during performance reviews. It previously offered that guidance only to managers with neurodivergent reports, because those employees often struggle to read between the lines, said Sarah Loucks, who leads SAP’s Autism at Work program.

Microsoft learned that neurodivergent candidates felt more at ease receiving sample questions ahead of interviews. It now offers mock questions to any candidate who requests them.

The company has hired hundreds of neurodivergent individuals through a diversity program that started in 2015, said Neil Barnett, Microsoft’s inclusive hiring and accessibility director. But the neurodivergent demographic that comes through the regular hiring process is much larger, and such candidates are increasingly likely to declare themselves, he said.

Gary Hayslip, a cybersecurity expert and father to two sons with autism, helped his boys navigate a more accepting job market. His younger son taught himself how to code and got a tech job. His older son took years to get employed.

The 28-year-old had an impressive memory but didn’t do well reading facial cues, a problem during interviews. Hayslip ran mock interview drills—writing down answers—and encouraged him to disclose his condition so any stoic expressions wouldn’t count against him. He landed a job last year, helping people requesting health services with the County of San Diego.

A decade ago, people would say, “What the hell are you talking about? You’re making excuses for your child," said Hayslip. Now, he said, “everybody seems to know somebody" who is neurodivergent.