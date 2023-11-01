Jobs, Rib-Eyes and Worries: How Exxon’s Giant Oil Discovery Is Transforming Guyana
Kejal Vyas ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 11 min read 01 Nov 2023, 03:29 PM IST
SummaryThe tiny country has become the next energy powerhouse, bringing a jarring new reality.
GEORGETOWN, Guyana—New supermarkets here are stocked with prime Texas rib-eyes. A recently opened waterfront hotel offers executive suites for $750 per night. The national cricket team, the Amazon Warriors, is getting a new stadium that begins construction next spring.
