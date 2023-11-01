Jobs, Rib-Eyes and Worries: How Exxon’s Giant Oil Discovery Is Transforming Guyana

Guyana is suddenly the world’s next great energy powerhouse. Through a series of discoveries starting in 2015, Exxon and its two partners, Hess and Chinese oil company Cnooc, have found more than 11 billion barrels of oil off the Guyanese coast—a bounty that could last for decades. Some oil executives say they’ve never seen a success of that scale in their careers and won’t again see one like it.