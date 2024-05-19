Kate Winslet explores how to be a good autocrat

The capricious leader of an unnamed country in central Europe, Elena Vernham is carried around her palace in a mobile oxygen chamber. She chats with her father’s embalmed corpse. In Kate Winslet’s star turn, her lisping petulance recalls Veruca Salt, the spoiled brat in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory". Elena’s antics, amours and annexations are chronicled in “The Regime", a satirical drama out now in America and in Britain soon. It is a silly TV show that makes serious points about autocracy.