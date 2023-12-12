KfW to give €500 mn for Bengaluru Metro expansion
Germany’s state-owned investment and development bank's India director Wolf Muth said that the funding would be used to construct new lines for the Bengaluru Metro, also called Namma Metro.
KfW, Germany’s state-owned investment and development bank, is set to sign an agreement with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to provide €500 million (around ₹4,500 crore) in financial assistance for the expansion of the Bengaluru Metro. The funding, which includes loan and grants, will help the metro’s expansion plans as well as provide technical expertise to the metro project.