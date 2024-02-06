King Charles’s Cancer Diagnosis Puts Spotlight on His Son William
Max Colchester , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 Feb 2024, 08:09 PM IST
SummaryThe Prince of Wales has a reputation of being a steady pair of hands who rarely causes controversy and is an adept practitioner of the House of Windsor’s well-tested formula of polite neutrality.
LONDON—Prince William, the youngest and most high-profile member of the working royals, is now tasked with being the public face of the British monarchy after his father King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less