King Charles’s Cancer Diagnosis Puts Spotlight on His Son William

When the king received his diagnosis last week, William was off duty looking after his wife who had just spent nearly two weeks in hospital after an operation on her abdomen. William was at Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor Castle estate, with their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. He was regularly pictured driving himself to visit Catherine in the hospital and had been expected to remain off work until she was well on the way to recovery.