‘Knife’ review: Salman Rushdie’s answer to violence
SummaryThe novelist delivers a brave and stoic book about the gruesome attack he suffered in August 2022.
August 2022. As Salman Rushdie lay on death’s brink after a frenzied attempt on his life by an Islamist maniac, a doctor offered him this weird bit of comfort: “You’re lucky that the man who attacked you had no idea how to kill a man with a knife." Two weeks later, the writer’s son observed that many people are stabbed just once and die. And yet, the son told his dad, “you got stabbed like fifteen times and you’re still alive."