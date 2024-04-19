‘Knife’ review: Salman Rushdie’s answer to violence

“Knife" is Mr. Rushdie’s attempt to “answer violence with art." Writing the book, he says, is his way of “owning what had happened . . . refusing to be a mere victim." It is a brave and beautiful book that tells his story with a cathartic relish, no gruesome detail spared. He writes of how his “bulging boiled-egg eye hung out of" his face; how the hospital’s ventilator felt like “having an armadillo’s tail pushed down your throat"; and of the shock of seeing (after his recovery) video clips of himself in his mangled, knife-rent state, of which he’d not been entirely aware, since his wife had allowed no mirrors in his hospital room.