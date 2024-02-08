Las Vegas vs. Saudi Arabia: The Desert Battle for Global Sports Supremacy

T-Mobile Arena, opened in 2016, became the home to NHL’s expansion Golden Knights a year later. Also in 2017, the NFL approved Raiders owner Mark Davis’s plan to move the franchise to Las Vegas, with ground breaking on Allegiant Stadium that September. The next year, the WNBA moved into town with the newly named Aces, who were later bought by Davis. The NBA has yet to follow suit with a franchise here, but the league tested the waters by organizing the final of its inaugural In-season Tournament. And Major League Baseball is expected to be on the way, as the Oakland A’s hope to move by 2028.