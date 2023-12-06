Lawsuits Seek to Link Tylenol Ingredient to Autism, ADHD
Erin Mulvaney ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 06 Dec 2023, 10:36 PM IST
SummaryA judge will decide if plaintiffs in hundreds of cases can cite scientific claims that acetaminophen affects fetal development.
An expanding number of lawsuits are targeting the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy, alleging that exposure to the pain reliever in the womb raises a child’s risk for autism or attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.
