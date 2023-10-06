Lessons from the 1970s Energy Crisis Can Help Prevent the Next One

Fifty years ago this month, Arab members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut off oil shipments to the U.S. in retaliation for American support of Israel during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War. The resulting energy crisis shocked the American people and rocked the economy. Iconic images of boxy sedans and wood-paneled station wagons lined up for miles at the gas pump were seared into our national memory. Even the White House Christmas tree was not spared, remaining unlit as a sign of austerity.

The shock of the Arab oil embargo has shaped nearly every aspect of American energy and foreign policy for the last half-century. The specter of petrostates using oil as a geopolitical weapon has haunted politicians and led to an obsessive quest for “energy independence." Such fears were allayed during the recent shale boom, which turned the U.S. into a net energy exporter for the first time since 1952, but they have been revived by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and coercive energy tactics against Europe. The need for the world economy to make a transition to clean energy has further complicated the landscape.

In response to these uncertainties, many leaders have reached for policies from the 1970s. They are resuscitating schemes for price controls, calling for energy independence and raising alarms about imports. But the energy risks of that era were very different from those we now face: the growing rivalry between the U.S. and China, rising forces of fragmentation and protectionism, the disorderly dash to move from fossil fuels to clean energy, and the physical impacts of climate change. As the world marks the 50th anniversary of the embargo, leaders need to be cleared-eyed about the lessons of 1973.

“Energy independence" is a chimera. The U.S. has long sought energy independence, but in a deeply integrated and interconnected global market, even the shift to being a net oil exporter has not protected the U.S. from the vagaries of the oil market. A disruption in oil supply in any country affects global oil prices for all countries where markets set the price of fuel.

This reality was apparent last year when President Biden felt compelled to visit Saudi Arabia, in part to urge the country to keep oil flowing as American gasoline prices crept toward $5 a gallon because of fears that Russian output would be disrupted. Saudi Arabia’s outsize influence on oil markets today comes less from being one of the largest producers of oil than from its willingness to hold spare capacity that allows it to quickly ramp up output and ease prices when markets become tight.

True energy security thus comes from using less oil, not just from importing less or producing more oil domestically. Indeed, the U.S. and others responded to the oil shock of the 1970s by taking steps to cut oil use, such as imposing fuel-economy standards and developing alternative forms of electricity generation.

Integrated energy markets can absorb shocks. Though the impulse of many in times of insecurity is to pull up the drawbridge, America’s participation in global energy markets is one of its strengths in times of uncertainty. True, shocks far away may be felt at home in a globally integrated market, but the impact of these shocks will be much more diffuse. Well-functioning energy markets increase security by allowing supply and demand to respond to price signals.

The gasoline shortages of 1973 were caused not just by the embargo but by oil price controls and a complex allocation system adopted to cope with inflation. The policies made the problem worse, as oil companies responded to increasing world prices by cutting imports and limiting sales to retail stations.

The emergence of deeply integrated commodity markets in the last half-century protects the U.S. and others from a repeat of 1973. Most oil then was sold under long-term contracts, and a disruption in contracted shipments could lead to shortages because buyers did not have a large spot market for easy access to alternative sources.

Today, if an attempted oil embargo resulted in less global supply, trade flows would shift in response to higher prices. The pain of higher prices would be spread among all global buyers, not just the target of the embargo.

Several European countries ignored this lesson by responding to the recent energy crisis with proposals for energy price caps. But blunting price signals is a bad idea; they cushion disruptions by attracting more supply and curbing demand. Policy makers would do better to focus instead on helping low-income and vulnerable households deal with higher prices.

“Safety and certainty in oil lie in variety and variety alone." So Winston Churchill famously told Parliament in 1913. The Arab oil embargo demonstrated clearly the benefits of supply diversification. Today, the world’s three largest crude oil producers each produce around 10% of supply. If one of them, say Russia, were to cut off exports, it would lose a great deal of revenue, while the pain of higher prices would be spread among all countries, not borne only by the target of an embargo.

By contrast, Russia supplied more than 40% of Europe’s natural gas before the war in Ukraine. Since most of Europe’s natural gas imports moved by pipeline, there was less ability to shift flows around in the global market when supply disruptions occurred. Gas also provides much less revenue to Russia than oil does. Cutting natural gas exports imposed only modest pain on Russia but significant pain on its European target. This may explain why Russia has sharply cut gas supply to Europe but has barely cut its oil exports.

The lesson of diversification is particularly important for the coming transition to clean energy, which will depend on the availability of critical minerals for everything from batteries to solar panels. The largest producers of lithium, cobalt and rare-earth elements each account for more than 50% of global supply. The vast majority of refining and processing happens in China. As with oil, security will be enhanced by diversifying suppliers through more trade partnerships, contrary to today’s rising protectionist trends.

Coping with price volatility requires a big toolbox. Energy supply disruptions are inevitable, whether caused by geopolitics, hurricanes or other factors. Extreme price volatility creates economic and political harm, so reducing it is a priority for politicians and the public. The history of oil policy has been, above all, a search for price stability, from the Texas Railroad Commission’s setting of production quotas in the half-century before 1973 to OPEC supply agreements since.

The coming transition to clean energy risks more volatility, at least until the world achieves its climate goals. The unprecedented pace and scale of the transition will bring many uncertainties. For example, a failure to synchronize declines in oil supply and investment with declines in demand runs the risk of supply shortages, tight markets and less latitude for handling shocks. Moreover, the electricity grid will require unprecedented levels of flexibility to cope with vastly greater amounts of intermittent renewable energy. Energy systems will be challenged not just by the jagged pace of technological change but also by social mobilization for climate action and the effects of climate change itself.

The lesson of 1973 is that we need more tools to deal with this volatility. Rather than selling off existing strategic stockpiles, as Congress and the White House have done with the nation’s oil reserves in recent years, governments should be expanding these buffers. This includes not just strategic stockpiles but also regulatory frameworks, such as so-called capacity markets that compensate utilities for maintaining electricity resources even if they are fully used only infrequently.

The big global players also need to develop new forums for coordinating policy and sharing data. In response to the 1973 embargo, a group of nations that were large energy consumers, led by the U.S., created the International Energy Agency to improve the governance of energy markets. Along with other organizations, the IEA provides a forum for dialogue between producers and consumers to improve understanding and avoid conflict.

The same sort of institutions are needed for the energy transition ahead to enhance coordination and transparency in the rapidly growing markets for critical minerals and other clean-energy materials. Sharing more and higher quality data will help to foster deeper futures markets and safeguard against price shocks. The IEA’s first-ever ministerial-level summit on critical minerals last month is an example of how existing forums and tools can be modernized for today’s new energy landscape.

The long lines of boxy sedans at gas stations may have disappeared over the past half-century, but the energy security concerns spawned by the 1973 oil embargo are alive and well, and the transition to clean energy will make them more urgent. We would be wise to mark the anniversary by heeding the lessons of that not-so-long-ago crisis.

Jason Bordoff is the founding director of the Center on Global Energy Policy and professor of professional practice at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. Meghan L. O’Sullivan is director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and the Jeane Kirkpatrick Professor of the Practice of International Affairs at Harvard University’s Kennedy School.

