Lessons from the 1970s Energy Crisis Can Help Prevent the Next One
SummaryThe gas shortage of a half-century ago still has U.S. politicians chasing the chimera of energy independence. A better solution: integrated, transparent global markets
Fifty years ago this month, Arab members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut off oil shipments to the U.S. in retaliation for American support of Israel during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War. The resulting energy crisis shocked the American people and rocked the economy. Iconic images of boxy sedans and wood-paneled station wagons lined up for miles at the gas pump were seared into our national memory. Even the White House Christmas tree was not spared, remaining unlit as a sign of austerity.