Lessons from the 1970s Energy Crisis Can Help Prevent the Next One

In response to these uncertainties, many leaders have reached for policies from the 1970s. They are resuscitating schemes for price controls, calling for energy independence and raising alarms about imports. But the energy risks of that era were very different from those we now face: the growing rivalry between the U.S. and China, rising forces of fragmentation and protectionism, the disorderly dash to move from fossil fuels to clean energy, and the physical impacts of climate change. As the world marks the 50th anniversary of the embargo, leaders need to be cleared-eyed about the lessons of 1973.