Los Angeles Attacks Charter Schools

California law requires school districts to make space available to charter students through “co-location." This lets charters reach agreements to use classrooms and other space in district school buildings. But the Los Angeles Unified School District school board voted 4-2 last week to direct the district superintendent to come up with a policy to “avoid" co-locations at certain district schools. The policy would mean nearly 350 schools out of more than 700 in the district won’t have to share space with charters.

