Los Angeles Attacks Charter Schools
The union wants to limit ‘co-location’ in buildings with empty space.
The union wants to limit ‘co-location’ in buildings with empty space.
Enrollment is declining in union-run public schools across the country, and Los Angeles lost about 7.6% of its K-12 students from 2020-21 to 2022-23. Yet the teachers union and its allies in the city are mounting an effort to restrict charter schools from using empty space in district schools.
Enrollment is declining in union-run public schools across the country, and Los Angeles lost about 7.6% of its K-12 students from 2020-21 to 2022-23. Yet the teachers union and its allies in the city are mounting an effort to restrict charter schools from using empty space in district schools.
California law requires school districts to make space available to charter students through “co-location." This lets charters reach agreements to use classrooms and other space in district school buildings. But the Los Angeles Unified School District school board voted 4-2 last week to direct the district superintendent to come up with a policy to “avoid" co-locations at certain district schools. The policy would mean nearly 350 schools out of more than 700 in the district won’t have to share space with charters.
California law requires school districts to make space available to charter students through “co-location." This lets charters reach agreements to use classrooms and other space in district school buildings. But the Los Angeles Unified School District school board voted 4-2 last week to direct the district superintendent to come up with a policy to “avoid" co-locations at certain district schools. The policy would mean nearly 350 schools out of more than 700 in the district won’t have to share space with charters.
The schools exempted are political choices: “community schools" that provide additional support services, schools that enroll a certain number of black students, and “priority schools" that are low-performing or have low-income students. Some 75% of current charter co-locations are in such schools—and education options like charters are most needed in the communities with these schools.
One of the board members who put forward the resolution, Rocio Rivas, was backed by the teachers union when she ran for election last year and made co-location a campaign issue. “When a charter school is co-locating on a traditional public school campus, it’s like a cancer that comes in and then metastasizes and spreads because you’re not controlling it," she told the left-wing Jacobin magazine.
Giving space to charters is a “cancer"? Really? The language shows how much unions fear competition from charters.
Currently there are charter co-locations on 50 district school sites in the city, about 6.7% of district school sites, according to a district staff report. That’s down from 101 co-location requests in 2015-16. District schools provide more than 11,000 seats through co-location this year, down from a high of nearly 23,000 in 2017-18.
“In attempting to avoid sites with special designations, it is likely that there will be more multi-site offers, leading to a larger overall number of co-locations Districtwide," says the staff report. “This may also lead to increased costs associated with renovation work to make sites ready for co-location, and would likely make it more challenging for the District when making ‘reasonable efforts’ to locate the charter school ‘near’ where it wishes to locate."
Los Angeles has 221 independent charter schools that enroll about a fifth of the district’s students. The California Charter School Association calls the board resolution “illegal," and the policy that comes from it could face a legal challenge. The resolution gives Superintendent Alberto Carvalho 45 days to draft one.
Will Gov. Gavin Newsom speak up on behalf of a better education for the poorest children in the state?