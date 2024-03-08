Low-Key Hawaii: Where to Find Honolulu’s Quieter Side—Far from the Big Resorts
Don Wallace , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Mar 2024, 10:25 AM IST
SummaryA trip to Hawaii doesn’t need to mean holing up in a Waikiki beach resort. Here, four low-key, thoroughly walkable Honolulu enclaves that will reveal Oahu’s more lived-in corners.
BEFORE JUMBO JETS and social media packed tourists into Hawaii as tight as a school of akule—the big-eyed scad ubiquitous in Pacific waters—the state was idealized for its slower, more intentional way of life. And Honolulu was its capital of cool.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less