Low-Key Hawaii: Where to Find Honolulu’s Quieter Side—Far from the Big Resorts

Honolulu’s Chinatown, established in the 1840s, was long known as a place where you could find everything from noodles and roast duck to gambling dens and brothels. Now a 36-block Historic District, Chinatown doesn’t hide from that past. Hear all about it every Wednesday and Friday on walking tours by the Hawaii Heritage Center. Or explore on your own. Amid its open markets, theaters, tattoo parlors and hipster hangouts you might glimpse hints of old illicit habits, but you’ll mostly find good shopping and even better eating.