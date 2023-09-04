Luxury Picnic Planners Become Extreme Weather Watchers
Companies who set up outdoor spreads adjust to rain, wind and heat waves
This year, bugs haven’t been the biggest problem at picnics.
Summer in Denver started with almost nonstop rainfall. Rachel LeBar, owner of Colorado Luxe Picnics, had to chase down or break down several of her setups.
An outdoor wedding event in Frisco, Colo., in June turned into a two-hour battle with wind. Gusts destroyed the food, knocked over cups and plates, shattered glass candleholders and sent floral arrangements flying.
LeBar and her fiancé, Bryce Oldfield, who helps run the business, had to put food in containers and keep picking up tableware and decorations. At one point, he held the wedding cake for a few minutes so it wouldn’t get tipped over, too.
“I texted the bride about 10 to 15 minutes before she was going to show up and let her know that, ‘Hey, I’m so sorry but this is going to be a setup that’s going to look a little bit rough,’" LeBar said.
They haven’t used glassware for picnics since, she said.
Luxury picnics, some costing upward of $300 per person, have been rising in popularity since the pandemic, when indoor gatherings were restricted. Customers hire picnic companies to provide food, lavish table settings, elaborate tents, delicate wine glasses, plush pillow seating and candlelight ambience for outdoor gatherings ranging from a romantic date to birthday parties to weddings.
Not invited but showing up anyway this summer: heat waves, thunderstorms and high winds.
To cope, owners of luxury-picnic companies say they are choreographing new ways to quickly dismantle tents, swapping delicate décor for sturdier options, changing picnic hours and developing better methods to deliver bad news when Mother Nature cancels an event. They are also amping up their meteorological vigilance.
Jennifer Meister Knodler, co-owner of Berkshire Picnics, in Massachusetts, keeps four weather apps on her phone. Her 11-year-old son, Cooper, delivers her a weather report each morning based on his own review of news, Doppler radar and apps that track the paths of storms.
She usually starts tracking the weather on an hourly basis about 48 hours before the event.
“Around Thursday morning, we start to strategize," Knodler said regarding her weekend picnics. “Let’s say the weather says there’s more than 50% chance of rain—we’ll need to think about backup plans."
Especially high temperatures this summer prompted Lauren Cerrito and her sister Ashley Casoria, co-owners of the Little Gatherings in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to stop booking summer picnics during midday hours to protect themselves—and their clients—from the heat. Under the glaring sun, the sand during beach events became painful to stand on, she said.
Now, most events from May to September are booked for sunrise or dusk hours. So far the company’s earliest picnic was held at 6:30 a.m., Cerrito said.
Gladys Prieto, owner of the Pretty Picnic in West Palm Beach, Fla., said this year’s weather still brought surprises despite her constant monitoring.
“Our staff was at the beach and out of nowhere, not even announced on any app or anything, sudden wind gusts just took our entire inventory off the ground and dumped them a mile out," she said of a February picnic on Jupiter Beach, Fla.
The strong wind lasted 15 minutes and Prieto spent an hour walking the beach trying to recover the contents of her picnic. Two $250 beach umbrellas went flying into the ocean. A chalkboard sign had a leg snapped off. She was able to recover the table and many pillows and rugs, but most of the picnic’s accouterments were drenched or damaged by sand. Prieto estimated it cost $950 to replace lost and damaged materials.
Typically, a party spread by the Pretty Picnic includes natural woven rugs, beach umbrellas, wooden white beach chairs, wooden picnic tables, cotton pillows, chalkboard display boards and flower arrangements. This year, weather events have increased Prieto’s annual inventory replacement rate from around 10% to about 15% to 20%, she said.
In May, Colorado Luxe Picnics owner LeBar and Oldfield had to take down a 9-1/2-foot wedding arch on a mountain top to avoid lightning strikes.
“I’ve never seen a summer where it rains daily," said LeBar. “Denver’s whole thing is the ‘300 days of sunshine.’"
With florals and weights attached to the arch, it was a scary scramble as lightning flashed around them, she said. After moving the arch under a porch where it barely fit, they waited for the storm to pass.
When the sky cleared, the wedding proceeded outdoors as planned but then a downpour started again just before the end of the wedding.
As the guests took shelter nearby, LeBar rushed to pack up the party. Three heavy wooden farm tables that seated 10 each had to be disassembled by hand to fit into a truck. Then LeBar and Oldfield packed 32 chairs, a sweetheart table, decorations, plates, cups, silverware, table runners, LED candles and flowers. The wedding arch needed to be taken apart using a drill.
An hour-and-a-half later, in heavy rain, LeBar and Oldfield were finished—and drenched.
Michelle Ison keeps picnic stylists on site during the outdoor events she coordinates so they are ready to pounce if raindrops fall or wind picks up. Her system: first pack anything that can absorb moisture. Apart from this year’s weather, Ison, owner of Picnic & Peonies in Alexandria, Va., also faced a more traditional problem—ants. They accompanied picnic materials she brought home to clean.
“They got into everything, and they were all over the house," Ison said.
After getting caught in a storm that flooded the yard where a July picnic took place, Emily Huxtable, owner of Seacoast Picnic in Portsmouth, N.H., spent $350 extra to dry clean soaked and soiled linens and four extra hours cleaning up, finishing around 2 a.m. She said she plans to renegotiate her business insurance package to cover more extreme weather incidents.
Storms this summer inspired Huxtable to create a new, year-round category: indoor picnics.
Similar to her outdoor parties, Huxtable’s indoor picnics involve guests sitting on soft rugs and blankets around a low table and nibbling sandwiches and charcuterie boards. She incorporates more lightweight blankets and delicate tableware, knowing they are sheltered from the weather.
Lighting is especially important for indoor picnics, Huxtable said. She likes to drape the room with strings of tiny lightbulbs, known as fairy lights, along with candles and lanterns.
“The goal is to mimic the soft, warm glow of sunset or the gentle ambience of a sunny day," she said.