Luxury Picnic Planners Become Extreme Weather Watchers

The strong wind lasted 15 minutes and Prieto spent an hour walking the beach trying to recover the contents of her picnic. Two $250 beach umbrellas went flying into the ocean. A chalkboard sign had a leg snapped off. She was able to recover the table and many pillows and rugs, but most of the picnic’s accouterments were drenched or damaged by sand. Prieto estimated it cost $950 to replace lost and damaged materials.