Macy’s Billion-Dollar Question: What’s More Valuable, Real Estate or the Business?
Suzanne Kapner , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Dec 2023, 05:31 PM IST
SummarySome analysts say the retailer’s ownership of hundreds of stores is the key to investors’ buyout bid.
A potential buyout of Macy’s by an investor group revives an old theory: that much of the value in retail lies in real estate.
