Major Chinese Cities Rush to Scrap Home-Buying Curbs to Boost Demand
China’s eastern export hub, Wuxi, on Tuesday joined other major cities in dropping home-purchase restrictions to attract buyers, as a persistent housing slump continues to pressure the world’s second-largest economy after earlier policy-easing failed to sustain a property revival.