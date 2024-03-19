Making Sense of New York’s Confusing Luxury Home Market
Katherine Clarke , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 19 Mar 2024, 06:10 PM IST
SummaryFrom where the big deals are happening to new condo inventory, here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening at the high end.
On Central Park South, retired entrepreneur Ron Pobuda has relisted his two-bedroom apartment for $8.95 million, a dramatic 40% reduction from its first asking price in Sept. 2020. Twenty blocks north, on the Upper East Side, real-estate agent James Morgan found a buyer for an $18 million penthouse before he could even get the property listed online.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less