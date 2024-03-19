Making Sense of New York’s Confusing Luxury Home Market

Midtown also has the largest concentration of high-end, unsold new development units in Manhattan. Much of the unsold inventory is on the Billionaires’ Row strip south of Central Park. It sits in buildings such as Extell Development’s Central Park Tower, the 1,550-foot-tall glassy behemoth at 217 West 57th Street, which launched sales in 2018 and has roughly 77 unsold units priced at $5 million and up as of late February, according to real-estate data and analytics company MarketProof. While 53w53, the Jean Nouvel-designed tower next to the Museum of Modern Art, which has struggled to find buyers since launching in 2015, has about 65 units remaining priced at $5 million and up as of late February, as per MarketProof.