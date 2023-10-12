comScore

Malaysia Says TikTok Not in Full Compliance With Its Laws

Ying Xian Wong ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 1 min read 12 Oct 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Summary

China-owned social-media platform TikTok isn’t in full compliance with Malaysian laws and needs to do more to curb the spread of defamatory and misleading content in the country, a Malaysian minister said.

China-owned social-media platform TikTok isn’t in full compliance with Malaysian laws and needs to do more to curb the spread of defamatory and misleading content in the country, a Malaysian minister said Thursday.

“TikTok’s compliance with Malaysian laws is still not satisfactory," and the platform needs to be “more proactive in controlling the spread of fake news and slanderous materials," Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said in a Facebook post.

The minister didn’t specify any particular breaches of Malaysian law.

He said he had met Wednesday with a TikTok executive to discuss the company’s operations in the country, including what he said were complaints from local business, media and public agencies regarding the purchase of ads on the platform.

TikTok didn’t immediately provide a comment.

TikTok, a short-video platform owned by China-based ByteDance, is facing heightened scrutiny in Southeast Asia, where it offers a fast-growing e-commerce service.

Indonesia recently barred social-media companies including TikTok from facilitating product sales on their platforms, a move it said was designed to protect small businesses. Vietnam recently said TikTok had broken laws related to e-commerce, information security and other areas.

