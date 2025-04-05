Mark My Worth: A new series to help you navigate appraisal season

MUMBAI : It’s a particularly tough time for employees. The job market is dragging its feet, and global cues offer little reassurance. While we may not be holding a royal flush, there are definitely a few high cards we can play this appraisal season.

Over the next few weeks, Mint will bring you a special series—Mark My Worth: Your Guide Through Appraisal Season—to help you navigate this tricky period with clarity and confidence. Whether you're walking into your first review or managing a large team, this series is designed to equip you with practical insights and timely advice.

If this is your first appraisal, look out for our tips on how to highlight your achievements without sounding boastful. Young managers will find insights on retaining key performers—even when not everyone can be rewarded equally. For those in leadership roles, we’ll offer strategies to manage the inevitable shifts in team dynamics after increment and promotion letters are rolled out.

So, what makes appraisal season in 2025 different? This year, uncertainty looms large. Geopolitical tensions, currency fluctuations, and volatile markets are all feeding into a sense of caution across the board. Companies are tightening their budgets, delaying bold moves, and choosing to watch from the sidelines rather than making aggressive talent bets.

Consultants estimate that India Inc is likely to roll out average salary hikes of 8.8% to 9.4%, with top performers earning nearly twice the average. But the bell curve is steepening, meaning many will find themselves in the safe but unremarkable “meets expectations" zone—good, but not great.

That’s made the race to the top of the performance chart even more intense. A weak job market may reduce attrition overall, but top performers are still quietly scanning the horizon for better opportunities. And that’s the kind of churn no company wants—especially not in a year like this.

This is where our series steps in. It’s an opportunity to tilt the odds in your favour, to prepare smarter, and to present yourself in the best possible light. Remember, during appraisal season, the employer is just as anxious as the employee. So here’s wishing you the best—and may your performance review earn that much-deserved gold star.

