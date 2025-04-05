special report
Mark My Worth: A new series to help you navigate appraisal season
Summary
- The stakes are high, the budgets tight, and the bell curve steeper than ever. Our guide helps you play your cards right this appraisal season.
MUMBAI : It’s a particularly tough time for employees. The job market is dragging its feet, and global cues offer little reassurance. While we may not be holding a royal flush, there are definitely a few high cards we can play this appraisal season.
