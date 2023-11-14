Marvel’s Bomb Won’t Blow Up Hollywood’s Formula

That seems to be a problematic trend for an industry still trying to find its footing following the pandemic; this year’s domestic box office to date is still tracking about 18% below 2019’s levels for the same period. But this year also has shown that moviegoers are willing to turn out in droves—especially for something new. “Barbie," “The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and “Oppenheimer" are the three highest-grossing movies of the year so far globally, and none are sequels or based on an established movie franchise. The first two have crossed the $1 billion mark globally, while “Oppenheimer" got close, ending this past weekend at $949 million following a rerelease of the movie to IMAX screens.