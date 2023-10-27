Massimo Bottura, Italy’s Busiest Chef, Takes America

The maverick chef launches a soup kitchen in Harlem and a new book with Phaidon this fall. A restaurant in Miami is next.

On an especially congested fall afternoon in New York, Massimo Bottura, Italy's most famous avant-garde chef, is stuck in gridlock en route to his new project in Harlem. He'd spent the morning at the United Nations, meeting with government ministers as a Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment Program.

“It was crazy being there with [Volodymyr] Zelensky standing so close," Bottura says when he finally makes it uptown from U.N. headquarters, strolling through the doors of the Emanuel AME Church on 119th Street with a suitcase in tow. In a few hours he’ll catch a flight home to Italy, arriving back in Emilia-Romagna just in time for the grand opening of a new restaurant, Al Gatto Verde, focused on live-fire cooking, on the grounds of his country hotel, Casa Maria Luigia.

But right now, the often manic chef—with 10 restaurants and counting—is focused on his new spot in New York.

After three years of fundraising shortfalls and pandemic delays, the once-dingy basement of this historic church, completed in 1926, has been transformed into a gleaming soup kitchen. Refettorio Harlem is the 12th project globally from Food for Soul, the charitable organization Bottura launched with his American-born wife, Lara Gilmore, after opening their first soup kitchen in 2015. “I get emotional," he says, visiting the finished space for the first time in September.

In the newly installed professional kitchen, volunteers are working feverishly, transforming surplus food from Baldor—one of the city’s biggest restaurant-supply companies—into square meals for some of the neighborhood’s most at-risk residents. Tonight’s menu, served with cloth napkins and flower-filled vases, includes a caramelized onion tart with pecorino cheese fonduta and herb-roasted chicken on butternut squash purée.

“Tomorrow, pasta!" booms Bottura, eyeing a donation of packaged pasta from Eataly, the Italian food purveyor. “What you have to do is take the different shapes, put them together like my grandmother was doing at the end of the week—it’s called pasta mista—with everything you have in the refrigerator." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the far wall of the dining room hangs an enormous photo donated by French artist JR, an overhead shot of the transnational picnic table he installed across the U.S.-Mexico border in 2017. Bottura, fanatical about contemporary art, added two more big pieces to the space: a painting of gospel singers by Tyler Ballon, purchased last year from dealer Jeffrey Deitch, and a new edition of Carlo Benvenuto’s “Metaphysical Bread," an oversize photo of a round loaf on a bare table. (The original hangs in the first Refettorio, in Milan.)

Food for Soul, which began expanding into the U.S. with the help of a Rockefeller Foundation grant, started with a simple idea in a single space—a former theater attached to a church in Milan—to bring a bit of beauty to underserved communities with the sort of art, design and cooking generally reserved for affluent restaurant patrons. Working with local partners as it spread to new cities worldwide, the organization has enlisted an ever-widening network of artists, designers and volunteer chefs, transforming neglected spaces into soup kitchens with waiter service and artfully plated fresh food.

"It's fighting food waste, involving chefs, creating an amazing space that renews the whole community through beauty," Bottura says.

The organization’s mission inspired executives at Gucci—Bottura’s partner in his Gucci Osteria restaurants in Beverly Hills, Florence, Tokyo and Seoul—to support the Harlem project with funds and design input. Gucci fabric covers the dining room chairs. Its floral-print wallpaper swaddles a lounge where Bottura’s publisher, Phaidon, has donated a library of food and art books.

An advance copy of his latest tome, “Slow Food, Fast Cars," written by Bottura and Gilmore, sits on a table in the lounge. The book, slated to be published in early December in the U.S., is devoted to Casa Maria Luigia, Bottura and Gilmore’s 4-year-old art-filled hotel outside Modena, Italy. Gilmore says the book, which features recipes for seasonal frittatas and the hotel’s spin on tiramisu, is “really about sharing how much Massimo and I love Emilia-Romagna and want people to come visit."

Bottura and Gilmore often take a divide-and-conquer approach to juggling their many projects. As Bottura flew into New York for the U.N. General Assembly, Gilmore was leaving Singapore, where she'd been meeting with local partners at the COMO Group on a new outpost of Torno Subito, a Bottura concept focused on coastal Italian cooking that opened in Dubai in 2019. (The name, which means "I will be right back," is a play on an absurdist work by artist Maurizio Cattelan.)

The Singapore branch, designed by Paola Navone, is on track to open early next year in Dempsey Hill, a former British colonial army barracks turned into a dining and shopping destination. Another Torno Subito is nearing completion in downtown Miami atop a landmark building (the city’s first Walgreens drugstore), built to resemble an ocean liner in 1936.

Meanwhile, another Refettorio, in a former cooking school building in San Francisco, is already serving meals while work on the space is ongoing. And, with U.N. support, others are in the exploratory stages in Bogotá and Nairobi.

The United Nations Environment Program, which has helped support Food for Soul's projects since Bottura signed on as a Goodwill Ambassador in 2020, is doing a feasibility study for a new soup kitchen in Kenya. "We open some doors for him, he also opens some doors for us. It's been a great collaboration," says Sophie Loran, a spokesperson for the UNEP.

In addition to running Food for Soul, Bottura continues to open new restaurants. The latest, Al Gatto Verde, is a showcase for Canadian chef Jessica Rosval, who has worked with Bottura since 2013 and now oversees all of his international cooking events along with the food at Casa Maria Luigia, which builds on the hotel’s popular Sunday barbecues.

And with further expansions coming—eight more guest rooms as well as a small cooking school are slated to open in a renovated farmhouse next year—Bottura and Gilmore will soon have even more space to entertain guests, like the Hollywood A-listers who visited Casa Maria Luigia last year while shooting Michael Mann’s Enzo Ferrari biopic in the region.

Bottura, who also operates a restaurant with Ferrari at its headquarters in nearby Maranello, scored a brief cameo in the movie as a hotel concierge. He walked the red carpet with his daughter, Alexa, at the premiere in Venice last month. "We had so much fun," he says, flipping through photos on his phone of Penélope Cruz, Adam Driver and other stars at Casa Maria Luigia.

Now Bottura, who worked in New York early in his career as a chef, is thrilled to finally have a project open there—he’s just glad it’s not a restaurant. “My home away from home is New York," he says. “In New York I met Lara. So many things in my life are thanks to New York. I said I have to give back to the city."

