Mastermind ‘Fat Leonard’ Got the Last Laugh in a Disastrous Navy Corruption Trial
Aruna Viswanatha , The Wall Street Journal 14 min read 18 Dec 2023, 03:40 PM IST
SummaryBusinessman Leonard Francis, who bilked the U.S. out of millions, offered to help prosecutors snare crooked Navy officials—then he disappeared.
Navy Capt. David Lausman, once the commanding officer of an aircraft carrier in the Pacific, stood front and center in a trial that capped one of the biggest military corruption cases in U.S. history.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less