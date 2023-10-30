Matthew Perry Was an Ambassador of Gen X Snark for Today’s Young ‘Friends’ Fans
John Jurgensen ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 30 Oct 2023, 09:59 PM IST
SummaryThe ‘Friends’ star who died over the weekend was known for a sarcastic sense of humor that defined his generation—and then translated it for younger ones.
As a voice of his generation, Matthew Perry’s was the one with the sarcasm.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less