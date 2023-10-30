Matthew Perry Was an Ambassador of Gen X Snark for Today’s Young ‘Friends’ Fans

Limoran was among the “Friends" fans of many age groups paying respects to Perry in New York on Sunday, the day after news broke of the actor’s death at age 54. On the corner of Bedford Street and Grove Street in Greenwich Village, they visited the site that served as the exterior for the apartment building where the fictional Chandler and friends lived. Fans stood quietly under umbrellas in the rain, taking pictures and adding to a pile of flower bouquets and handmade signs. One message of mourning echoed Perry’s way with ironic punchlines that influenced the way America talked: “Could saying goodbye BE anymore difficult."