Meet the Homeowners Spending Tens of Thousands to Let Their Lawns Go Wild

Meet the Homeowners Spending Tens of Thousands to Let Their Lawns Go Wild7 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:36 PM IST
A growing number of people across the U.S. are ditching manicured grass for native plants and trees.
Within Denver’s Washington Park neighborhood, an enclave south of downtown where the median house listing price is just over $2 million, quintessential manicured American lawns roll out in front of historic brick bungalows, restored Victorians and contemporary new builds. Then there is Lisa Negri’s yard, which sits adjacent to her three-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow where she’s lived since 2012.