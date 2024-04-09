Meet the robots slicing your barbecue ribs
Patrick Thomas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Apr 2024, 07:28 PM IST
SummaryThe meatpacking industry is investing billions of dollars to automate notoriously difficult jobs.
In Denison, Iowa, a robot spends eight hours a day slicing apart hog carcasses at a plant owned by Smithfield Foods. It serves a dual purpose: producing more ribs for barbecues and smokers, while helping ease the U.S. meat industry’s long-running labor shortages.
