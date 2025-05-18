Meet the ‘stealthy wealthy’ who make their money the boring way
Juliet Chung , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 May 2025, 06:30 PM IST
SummaryThe road to riches is paved with cup holders, burgers and miles of elementary school carpeting for many medium-size regional businesses, a sector with growing importance to the U.S. economy.
Derek Olson grew up dreaming about the thrill of running his own business. Decades later, that dream came true and made him wealthy—just not exactly in the way he expected. Olson has made a fortune making machines that rip up flooring, like carpeting in elementary schools.
