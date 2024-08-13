Memorial to war dead or reminder of dark past: Tokyo shrine divides Japan
Chieko Tsuneoka , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 13 Aug 2024, 07:53 PM IST
SummaryThe Yasukuni Shrine was used to spark soldiers’ fervor in World War II-era Japan. Now it is deepening its ties with the military again at a time when Japan is ramping up military spending.
TOKYO—Eight decades ago, when Japan’s kamikaze pilots were crashing their planes into American ships and its soldiers were dying from the Aleutian Islands to Guadalcanal, all were given the same promise: Upon death, their souls would be enshrined at Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine.
