Merit, excellence and intelligence: an anti-DEI approach catches on
Callum Borchers , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 25 Jul 2024, 12:41 PM IST
SummaryMEI frames diversity as a side effect of good hiring, not the goal. Evidence suggests it isn’t so simple.
From tech to tractors, companies are dialing back diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Instead, a DEI alternative endorsed by Elon Musk could alter the fate of your next job application.
