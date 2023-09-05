Messi Drives Jump in Apple TV+ and MLS Subscriptions
SummaryThe Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival brings more than 110,000 sign-ups to MLS Season Pass on the day of his first match with Inter Miami.
Soccer superstar Lionel Messi helped drive a surge in U.S. subscriptions to Apple and Major League Soccer’s streaming services ahead of his North American debut in July, a sign that their partnership is bearing fruit.
