Messi Drives Jump in Apple TV+ and MLS Subscriptions

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi helped drive a surge in U.S. subscriptions to Apple and Major League Soccer’s streaming services ahead of his North American debut in July, a sign that their partnership is bearing fruit.

MLS Season Pass saw more than 110,000 new U.S. sign-ups on July 21, when the Argentine donned a pink jersey for his first match with Inter Miami, up from 6,143 the prior day, subscription analytics company Antenna found. That was a bigger jump than both the day MLS Season Pass became available and opening day of the season.

Apple—which has the exclusive rights to show MLS games and distribute MLS Season Pass—enjoyed a bump in subscriptions to its $6.99 a month Apple TV+ streaming service in July as well, Antenna found, making it the strongest month for new U.S. customers this year. While Messi also has a large following internationally, including his home country of Argentina, overseas subscribers aren’t captured in Antenna’s data.

“There is only one Lionel Messi, so this was a very big moment for the sport in this country," said Jonathan Carson, chief executive of Antenna. “Sports are definitely star-driven but that has never before translated into an enormous subscriber bump."

Messi’s draw for MLS Season Pass and Apple TV+ is a sign of how rights and distribution partnerships with major sports leagues can have knock-on benefits for streaming platforms. Live sports are a major driver of subscriptions and engagement across streaming services, but companies from Apple to Alphabet’s Google to Warner Bros. Discovery are still figuring out how much to charge consumers to watch games.

“We are beating our expectation in terms of subscribers, and the fact that Messi went to Inter Miami helped us out there a bit," Apple CEO Tim Cook said on the company’s August earnings call.

It is a tricky and pressing equation as more consumers cut the cord and events that once exclusively appeared on cable television make their way to streaming platforms, where they can reach broader and often younger audiences.

Apple last year signed a deal with MLS worth at least $2.5 billion that gave the iPhone maker the right to exclusively stream all MLS matches globally. When it announced the 10-year deal, some industry experts wondered whether the partnership would help attract subscribers given Apple TV+’s limited subscription base compared with the hundreds of millions of subscribers at Netflix.

Apple sells MLS Season Pass for $12.99 a month or $39 per season to people who also subscribe to Apple TV+ and $14.99 a month or $49 per season to those who don’t. MLS season ticket holders—a core group of soccer devotees—were given free subscriptions to MLS Season Pass for this year.

Nearly half of those who paid for MLS Season Pass from February through July were existing Apple TV+ subscribers, according to Antenna, an indication that the deal is resonating with current customers of the tech giant. Fifteen percent of those who signed up for MLS Season Pass during that period also signed up for Apple TV+.

Antenna’s data covers U.S. sign-ups only and uses third-party services that collect consumer information, with permission, from sources including online purchase receipts, bills and banking records. Its data don’t include subscriptions offered through bundles.

Apple’s competitors have gone for more expensive sports rights that are higher profile in the U.S. Google’s YouTube this year agreed to pay around $14 billion for a seven-year deal with the NFL to stream its Sunday Ticket package of games. Similarly last year, Amazon struck a deal with the NFL to carry “Thursday Night Football" for 11 seasons at $1.2 billion a season, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery executives told investors during its last earnings call that it was looking at ways to find “incremental value" from streaming live sports.

For streamers, live sports can also help reduce churn, even when they are add-on services such as with MLS Season Pass, Carson said.

“People who sign up for sports services tend to be more loyal than others," he said.

Viewers who sign up for a streaming service to binge-watch a show tend to do so quickly and then cancel, but sports seasons stretch on for months, which gives the streamer time to show them other programming, Carson said.

Write to Jessica Toonkel at jessica.toonkel@wsj.com