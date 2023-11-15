Meta Allows Ads Claiming Rigged 2020 Election on Facebook, Instagram
Salvador Rodriguez ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 15 Nov 2023, 04:22 PM IST
SummaryThe company weighed free-speech considerations in changing its policy last year, a move that went largely unnoticed.
Meta Platforms will let political ads on Facebook and Instagram question the legitimacy of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, one of several changes the social-media company and other platforms have made to loosen constraints on campaign advertising for 2024.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less