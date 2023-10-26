Meta’s New Year of Efficiency Won’t Look Like the Old One

A social-network company serving nearly half the world’s population should be pretty efficient at giving everyone something they want. But that was a particularly tall order for Meta Platforms in its most recent quarter.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and new Twitter challenger Threads posted largely strong results for the period late Wednesday. Advertising revenue jumped 24% year-over-year to $33.6 billion, beating Wall Street’s targets. Daily active users both for Facebook and the company’s broader Family of Apps also grew more than analysts had expected. Facebook even added 10 million daily active users in the U.S. and Canada compared with consensus forecasts calling for zero growth in what is still the company’s most important ad market.

Most notably, Meta’s operating income of $13.7 billion more than doubled year-over-year and blew away Wall Street’s target by 20%. That led to Meta’s quarterly operating margin topping 40% for the first time in more than two years.

But Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg still has big, and expensive, dreams. The Reality Labs segment that houses his metaverse virtual-reality projects generated an operating loss of $3.7 billion for the quarter, bringing the total loss so far this year to $11.5 billion. Zuckerberg is now even keener on artificial intelligence, though. He said on Wednesday’s call that it will be the company’s “biggest investment area" in 2024.

How big? Meta said Wednesday that it expects capital expenditures next year to be in the range of $30 billion to $35 billion. The midpoint of that range would be a rise of 16% from the midpoint of what the company expects for this year’s total capex. The company also projected total expenses in a range of $94 billion to $99 billion for 2024, the midpoint of which would be 10% higher than the midpoint of this year’s projected range.

Both spending jumps might prove palatable to investors if the company’s advertising business keeps growing at its current clip. But Meta Chief Financial Officer Susan Li sounded a more cautious note on Wednesday’s call, citing the “volatile macro environment" that she expects to have a “big impact" on next year’s ad market. She also noted that comparisons will be harder given this year’s strong growth, though she declined to give a specific revenue forecast for 2024. Meta’s share price dropped 3% in after-hours trading following its investor call—a sharp reversal from their 3% gain beforehand.

Meta still has one of the hottest stocks on the market—its 149% gain through Wednesday was second only to Nvidia’s among S&P 500 companies for the year to date. That is mostly the result of the market’s warm reception to Zuckerberg’s “Year of Efficiency"—the mantra behind Meta’s shedding nearly one-quarter of its workforce over the past four quarters. But that crash diet has left some hunger pains; Zuckerberg said Wednesday that hiring will look elevated next year as the company tries to fill key roles in areas such as AI and work through its “sizable hiring backlog."

And while big spending on AI is certainly en vogue among Meta’s big tech peers such as Microsoft and Google, the social-network giant could face an even taller hurdle in showing how those investments will pay off down the road. Microsoft said Tuesday that it already has more than one million users paying to use its Copilot generative-AI tool, while Google has both a cloud-computing business and a massive internet search engine where it can deploy chatbot technology and potentially charge for it. The Facebook parent has plenty of resources to play in AI, but its ads need to keep clicking to pay its way.

