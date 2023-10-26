Meta’s New Year of Efficiency Won’t Look Like the Old One

And while big spending on AI is certainly en vogue among Meta’s big tech peers such as Microsoft and Google, the social-network giant could face an even taller hurdle in showing how those investments will pay off down the road. Microsoft said Tuesday that it already has more than one million users paying to use its Copilot generative-AI tool, while Google has both a cloud-computing business and a massive internet search engine where it can deploy chatbot technology and potentially charge for it. The Facebook parent has plenty of resources to play in AI, but its ads need to keep clicking to pay its way.