Michael Kovrig, former hostage of the Chinese state

From his cramped dock, Mr Kovrig added that state security agents had broken China’s own laws by holding him in solitary confinement for six months. He denied being a spy, insisting that his work in China as a diplomat and policy researcher was carried out openly. Indeed, he went on, it was his captors who had contravened the Vienna Conventions on diplomatic relations by interrogating him about his work at the Canadian embassy in Beijing between 2014 and 2016, before he took leave of absence to advise the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based organisation working on conflict prevention. Such lawless behaviour was beneath a great nation like China, he told them. If the judges had the slightest independence and sense of justice, they would release him now.