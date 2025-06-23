Millions of résumés never make it past the bots. One man is trying to find out why.
Lauren Weber , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Jun 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Summary
After more than 100 unsuccessful job applications, Derek Mobley sued software firm Workday for discrimination, claiming its algorithms screened him out.
U.S. job hunters submit millions of online applications every year. Often they get an automatic rejection or no response at all, never knowing if they got a fair shake from the algorithms that gatekeep today’s job market.
