MIT Is the Northeastern School Most Highly Recommended by Its Students

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was more highly recommended by its students than any other school in the Northeast in a survey conducted for the WSJ/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.

MIT is followed by Williams College and Princeton University on this list, with Yale University and Iona University in a tie to round out the top five.

The Wall Street Journal commissioned a survey of more than 60,000 college students and recent graduates, conducted by College Pulse, to gather their views on the learning environment at their school. As part of that survey, respondents ranked how highly they would recommend their college.

The learning environment—which also includes students’ evaluations of their school’s learning facilities and learning opportunities and how well it prepares them for a career—accounts for 20% of schools’ overall scores in the WSJ/College Pulse ranking. Student outcomes—including measures of graduation rates, graduates’ salaries and how those salaries offset the cost of attaining an undergraduate degree at each school—account for 70% of the overall score. And the diversity of a school’s students and faculty accounts for 10%.

Critically, our ranking emphasizes how much each school boosts outcomes beyond what would be expected for its students. A complete explanation of the methodology accompanies the full overall ranking table, as well as separate rankings for Student Experience, Salary Impact and Social Mobility, all at wsj.com/collegerankings.

Among the most highly recommended colleges in the Northeast, Princeton has the highest overall rank, at No. 1 nationwide. MIT is ranked second overall in the country, and Yale ranks third. Most of the region’s most highly recommended schools are among the top 50 colleges overall in the U.S., the exceptions being Iona at No. 66, Hobart and William Smith Colleges at No. 186 and Smith College at No. 312.

In the weeks ahead we’ll look at the most highly recommended schools in the Midwest, South and West. For more on Northeastern schools, you can see the region’s top public and private schools here, and future installments of this series will look at the top small, midsize and large schools in the Northeast, as well as the region’s top schools for diversity and its top liberal-arts colleges.

—Gerard Yates

For questions or comments, contact Harry Carr, The Wall Street Journal’s Rankings Editor, at harry.carr@wsj.com.