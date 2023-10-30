MIT Is the Northeastern School Most Highly Recommended by Its Students
SummaryWilliams College and Princeton University come next in this list from the WSJ/College Pulse rankings
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was more highly recommended by its students than any other school in the Northeast in a survey conducted for the WSJ/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.
