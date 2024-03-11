More Americans Are Treating Their 401(k)s Like Cash Machines
Anne Tergesen , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 11 Mar 2024, 03:27 PM IST
SummaryAutomatic enrollment has swept more workers into 401(k) accounts, giving them some savings to draw on in emergencies.
The 401(k) is doing double duty as both a retirement account and a source of emergency funds for more Americans.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less