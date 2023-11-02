My Parents Have Lot of Stuff in Their House. I Don’t Want Most of It.

I asked my parents about their own senses of responsibility. The basement in my childhood home is filled with things from my grandparents and from me and my siblings when we were younger. My dad says they keep them out of guilt or sentimentality. But going through the loss of his own parents has changed how my dad thinks about the things he will leave behind: “What I’m trying to do isn’t to burden you with the guilt of my sentiment," he says.

