Naomi Watts wants menopause to be the new puberty
Lane Florsheim , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Jun 2024, 06:23 PM IST
SummaryThe actor and founder on hormonal changes, her canine co-star and the acquisition of her company Stripes.
When Naomi Watts hit perimenopause, she said she didn’t have anyone to talk to about it. “There was no information, no community, not even really a conversation with my own mother—no blame to her," said the 55-year-old actor. In addition to migraines and poor sleep, her skin was suddenly dry and irritable.
