Naomi Watts wants menopause to be the new puberty

No, because he lives in Iowa. I fell in love with that dog. The things he could do beyond what was written on the page, which when I read it, seemed absolutely impossible, but he did even more than that. I wanted to do it because there’s a lot of darkness in the world and it felt like the right kind of gentleness, something soothing. And I’m a big dog lover. If there’s a central theme in the storytelling I do, if there’s any repetition, it’s that I like to examine grief, having lost my father very young. I’ve certainly done my fair share of dark stories in the past, so it was a nice shift for me.