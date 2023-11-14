New Approaches Show Promise in Helping People With Low-Back Pain

At that point he was referred to the UPMC spine-health program, where he says the spine-specific, personalized physical therapy helped him begin feeling better after three weeks, strengthening his abdominal muscles and providing him with exercises to do at home. A spine-health psychologist helped him better manage his mental outlook and adapt his lifestyle to his situation, he says. A dietitian recommended an anti-inflammatory diet with more fresh fruits and whole grains, and a medical masseuse helped loosen up muscles that had been problematic, improving his gait enough to enable hiking on rugged trails with the use of walking sticks. He started Pilates classes to build core strength and improve balance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}