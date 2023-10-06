New Shein Executive Aims to Expand Supply Chain Outside China
SummaryThe appointment of Marcelo Claure, a former SoftBank executive, comes as the fast-fashion retail giant aims to be closer to its consumers.
Fast-fashion giant Shein is expected to announce Friday new leadership overseeing its global growth initiatives as the company seeks to diversify its supply chain beyond China.
