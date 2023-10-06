New Shein Executive Aims to Expand Supply Chain Outside China

Fast-fashion giant Shein is expected to announce Friday new leadership overseeing its global growth initiatives as the company seeks to diversify its supply chain beyond China.

Marcelo Claure, a former SoftBank Group executive, will serve as group vice chairman, a New York-based role that involves expanding manufacturing beyond China to be closer to Shein consumers, he said.

“We’re not saying that we’re replacing China," Claure said. “We’re saying that we’re finding countries where you can have a competitive advantage by being more local."

Singapore-based Shein was founded in China in 2012. Over the years, it has disrupted markets globally and grown to become one of the world’s biggest fast-fashion brands with its ultra-affordable clothing. Shein sells in more than 150 countries though not in China, where the bulk of its suppliers are.

Shein’s explosive success relies on an on-demand manufacturing model. It subcontracts thousands of small manufacturers in China. They make products in small batches to test market appetite and replenish orders as demand increases.

Claure joined Shein in January to oversee the company’s operations and strategy in Latin America and steer efforts to expand its reach to suppliers and partners in the region. Before joining Shein, Claure made a personal investment of about $100 million in the online marketplace.

This year, Claure has launched Shein’s marketplace in Brazil and the localization of its operations, working with 220 factories there.

The company now seeks to source fabrics and build supply chains in other markets where they operate to be closer to customers. This would shorten the delivery time and, in some cases, save production and logistics costs, Claure said.

Claure’s promotion comes as Shein looks into new growth opportunities and navigates a murky geopolitical landscape, though Claure said China remains an important part of Shein’s supply-chain strategy.

In the past few months, Shein transitioned from a fashion retailer to a marketplace in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and the European Union, allowing third-party sellers to sell a variety of products beyond fashion and beauty. The move has put Shein in more direct competition with e-commerce stalwarts like Amazon.com, as well as Temu, the international arm of Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings.

With a heavy reliance on sales in the U.S., Shein is facing rising conflicts between China and the U.S. over a host of issues, from human rights to advanced technology.

Western lawmakers have pressed Shein to address whether it sources cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, where the U.S. has accused Chinese authorities of committing genocide and of using forced labor in its repression of mostly Muslim Uyghurs, allegations Beijing denies.

Groups of U.S. lawmakers and attorneys general this year have called for independent assessments of Shein’s supply chain to make sure its merchandise didn’t involve forced labor as a condition for a U.S. stock listing.

Shein has said the company doesn’t source cotton from China and doesn’t work with suppliers in Xinjiang.

Other than China and Brazil, the company has started manufacturing in Turkey. Shein has formed a partnership with a major Indian retailer, The Wall Street Journal has reported. Shein executives hoped that sourcing more fabrics from India would help it address questions in the U.S. over whether it uses cotton from Xinjiang, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

Shein operates more than a dozen warehouses across the world. In August, it struck a deal with Forever 21 that will allow Shein to sell the American fast-fashion company’s products on its website and app.

