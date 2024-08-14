New UK government bets on green energy. Companies are wary.
Enes Morina , Jenny Strasburg , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Aug 2024, 05:15 PM IST
SummaryThe newly elected Labour Party is launching a multibillion-dollar effort to regain the country’s place as a global pacesetter for clean energy.
LONDON—As Britain’s oil and gas giants scale back their global green-energy ambitions, the U.K.’s newly elected government is launching a multibillion-dollar effort to regain the country’s place as a global pacesetter for clean energy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less