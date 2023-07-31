New Ultrasound Therapy Could Help Treat Alzheimer’s, Cancer
Summary
- Sound waves combined with tiny bubbles in the bloodstream can push drugs into the brain and tough-to-reach tumors
Ultrasound, the decades-old technology known for giving early glimpses of unborn babies, could hold a key to a problem that has long challenged drug developers: getting medicines to hard-to-reach places to treat diseases like Alzheimer’s and cancer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×