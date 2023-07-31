New Ultrasound Therapy Could Help Treat Alzheimer’s, Cancer

Now early human trials are producing encouraging results. In a small study of patients with glioblastoma—a type of brain cancer—researchers found that using the technology in treatment with carboplatin, a powerful chemotherapy, resulted in six times the amount of the drug in brain tissue that was exposed to the targeted ultrasound compared with unexposed brain tissue. In patients treated with paclitaxel, another cancer drug, levels were 3.7 times higher where the procedure was applied. Under normal circumstances, both drugs are seldom used to treat brain cancer because so little can get across the blood-brain barrier, according to Adam Sonabend, associate professor of neurological surgery at Northwestern University, who was involved in the trial.

