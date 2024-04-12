New York Times bosses seek to quash rebellion in the newsroom

In 2019, Donald G. McNeil Jr., a star science and health reporter, was investigated internally over allegations he had used racist language during a Times-sponsored trip to Peru for high-school students. Two years later, in a Medium post recalling the events, McNeil said he repeated the N-word while speaking to a student about a classmate’s use of the slur. Then-editor Dean Baquet told the staff that while McNeil “showed extremely poor judgment" he was given a second chance because “it did not appear to me that his intentions were hateful or malicious." After 150 staffers protested, the Times and McNeil ultimately parted ways.